Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $724,052.63 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $30.06 million and $724,052.63 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00098144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

