Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.44 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $186.50 million and $6.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.31 or 0.06158881 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,524,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,104,060 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

