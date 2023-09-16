Oxen Price Hits $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $13,814.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,722,989 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

