Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) rose 0.8% on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $207.00. Approximately 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.45.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers digital transformation consulting services; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernisation and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, managed and cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

