Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.35). Approximately 289,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 162,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.33).

ADT1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

