Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.64. 56,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 288,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($3.86). Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 136.99% and a negative net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -11.17 EPS for the current year.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

