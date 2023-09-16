Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 3.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 130,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 258,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Ontrak Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
