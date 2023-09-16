Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 3.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 130,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 258,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Ontrak Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

Ontrak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

