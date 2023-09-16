Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Up 2.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 219,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 800,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 65.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

