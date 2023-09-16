Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Up 2.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 219,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 800,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Castor Maritime Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castor Maritime
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.