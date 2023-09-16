Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Up 1.7%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. 10,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 29,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETZ. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

