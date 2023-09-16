Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Jumbo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

