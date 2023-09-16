Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Up 7.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
