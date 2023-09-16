GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading 1.6% Higher

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.71. 43,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.