Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,745,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

