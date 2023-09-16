Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.40 million and $75.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,659,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,634,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0030215 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
