Telemus Capital LLC Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 894.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $10,937,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 388.6% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, reaching $447.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

