Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 11,017,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

