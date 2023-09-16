Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 470.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. 61,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.