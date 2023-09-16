Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 1,104,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

