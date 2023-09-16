Telemus Capital LLC Buys 104 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $212.20. 3,846,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average is $197.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.