Telemus Capital LLC Sells 253 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.72. 823,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

