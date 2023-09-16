Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,581 shares of company stock worth $690,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 10,848,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

