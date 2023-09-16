SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,275,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

