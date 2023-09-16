Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $414.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,428. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average of $381.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

