Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.34. 2,034,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,791. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.72.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

