Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

