Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415,542 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 2.14% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BKCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 470,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

