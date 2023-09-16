Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

