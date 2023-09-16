Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declines By 26.6%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 27,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $2,733,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

