Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.