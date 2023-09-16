JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 625,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,071.0 days.

OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $27.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

JDEPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ING Group lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

