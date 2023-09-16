Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

CAF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 5,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,537. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

