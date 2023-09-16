Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Declines By 26.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 728,300 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. acquired 27,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $150,001.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. bought 27,778 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 83,334 shares of company stock worth $300,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

