Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Declines By 26.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 728,300 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.