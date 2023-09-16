DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DUET Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

DUET traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 12,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,531. DUET Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,409,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,017,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

