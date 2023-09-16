Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after buying an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

