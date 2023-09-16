Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTGGF stock remained flat at $21.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
