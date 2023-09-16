Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 52 week low of 14.55 and a 52 week high of 14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.55.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

