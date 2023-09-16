Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 25.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 366.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 132.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 3,144,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,199. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.6011 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.60%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

