Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,152 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 3,245,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

