Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,863,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of MMSC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

