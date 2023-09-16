Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 218,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.