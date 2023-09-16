Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,215 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. 17,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,994. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

