Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,215 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. 17,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,994. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.