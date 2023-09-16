Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.14. 1,692,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $232.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.46.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $8,576,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

