Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $776,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

FPX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,124. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

