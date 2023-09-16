Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

