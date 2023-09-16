Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,233. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

