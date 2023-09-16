First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.64% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000.

NYSEARCA LGOV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

