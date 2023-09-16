Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 504 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,438 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.59. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

