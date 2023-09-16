Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 12,787,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,911,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

