Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,910 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,653,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

