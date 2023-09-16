Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 462,068 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

